Peripheral Artery Disease Market Statistics 2027 | Top Reasons for Boost the Industry

Allied Market Research’s 2016 Peripheral Arterial Diseases Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2023 Reported 2016 Global Peripheral Artery Diseases Market Valued at 3.1 Billion At $36 million, it is projected to reach $4.98 billion by 2023, with a CAGR increase of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023. The peripheral stent segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the overall market in 2016.

Peripheral artery disease is a cardiovascular disease in which plaque accumulates in the arteries of the legs, head, and other extremities. An increasing elderly population and an increasing number of patients suffering from peripheral arterial disease are expected to drive market growth. In addition, favorable reimbursement scenarios for advanced peripheral therapeutic products such as peripheral arterial disease treatments and drug-eluting stents will drive market growth. However, restenosis (recurrence of peripheral arterial disease after treatment) is expected to hinder market growth.

Peripheral stent segments are expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, as they significantly reduce the risks associated with plaque buildup in the arteries. The plaque correction device is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Key Peripheral Artery Market Results:

• Aterectomy devices are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

• Chronic total occlusion devices accounted for more than two-fifths of the global peripheral arterial disease market share in 2016.

• The aspiration thrombectomy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the analysis period.

• Drug-eluting stents are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

• France and Germany jointly contributed to more than one-third of the French peripheral arterial disease market in 2016.

• Japan is a major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third of the Asia Pacific peripheral arterial disease market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of the population suffering from diabetes, obesity and hypertension. In addition, increasing medical costs and the introduction of intervention products such as drug-coated balloons offer a favorable opportunity for market growth.

Key companies featured in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Spectranetics Corporation, Angiodynamics, Biotronic and B. Brown Melsungen AG.