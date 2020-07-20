Nurse Call Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Regional Growth Analysis and Forecast 2026

The Global Nurse Call Systems Market is anticipated to showcase notable growth owing to the reduction in the number of patient to nurse ratio. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Nurse Call Systems Market Size”, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2018. However, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nurse-call-systems-market-100274

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

Ascom

Hillrom

Johnson Controls

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.s

BEC GmbH

Azure Healthcare Services, LLC

Cornell Communications, Inc

TekTone Healthcare Communications

GD Systems

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Nurse Call Systems Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nurse-call-systems-market-100274

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure in the U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

The global nurse call systems market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these regions, North America is expected to lead the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period. The region had acquired a revenue of USD 445.4 million in the year 2018.

The growth is attributed to the rapid penetration and acceptance of nurse call systems by numerous healthcare organizations, namely, nursing centers and hospitals. Moreover, a rise in geriatric population and growing healthcare expenditure in the U.S. are likely to impact the nurse call systems market growth positively in North America.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of Nurse Call Systems Market Segments by@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nurse-call-systems-market-100274

Ascom and Rauland-Borg Launch Advanced Nurse Call Systems to Increase Efficiency

Ascom, a global solutions provider, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the launch of its Telligence in North America in February 2019. Telligence is considered to be the world’s first patient response system. It is a scalable and modular patient response system that upgrades nurse call service for unique patient-centric care. With the guidance of Telligence, caregivers can get access to appropriate information throughout the care process as well as at the point of care.

It is developed on the Ascom Healthcare Platform and it aids in collecting information from several sources, such as healthcare applications, patients, applications, and other medical devices. It has the ability to smoothly integrate with the facility’s current applications and devices. Doctors and clinicians can get an in-depth view of the patient’s health status that is much better than the traditional form of nurse call. It helps the caregivers to get to know about the patient’s current health condition and response to their requests accordingly.

Research Methodology:

Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Table of Content from Nurse Call Systems Market

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018 Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players) Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Technologies Key Market Trends

Global Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Wired Wireless Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Basic Button Based System Mobile Integrated System IP Based System Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Assisted Living & Nursing Centers Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Biobanking Market to Exhibit 8.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

Biobanking Market to Exhibit 8.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

Biobanking Market Share to Exhibit 8.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

Biobanking Market Size to Exhibit 8.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs