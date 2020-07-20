Covid 19 Impact on Global OTT Services Market Demand, Growth,Segmentation, Trends, Strategies, Top Players and Challenges With Forecast To 2027

Global OTT Services Market was valued at USD 29.23 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 87.70 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 13.8%.

OTT services are commonly called as Over the Top services which offers film and television content through high speed internet connection instead of satellite or cable provider. OTT services helps in easy access to high fidelity network and serves buffer free experience to the customer. These are paid services, in which user have to pay particular amount to start this services. Netflix, and Amazon Prime are the examples of OTT services.

Increase in penetration of smartphones and tablets is expected to increase in demand for OTT services, during this forecast period. Furthermore, availability of broadband infrastructure, and growing personalization of technology will have the positive impact on global OTT services market growth. Moreover, new launches of OTT services expected to propel the global OTT services market growth. For instance, in June 2019, In10 Media had launched global OTT services for documentaries, which named as DocuBay.It is subscription based OTT service. DocuBay provides documentary films to across genres. Also, in January 2020, ViaCom18 hand launched its new subscription based service which called as Voot Select. Voot select serves best digital content for customers

However, lack of awareness regarding the benefit of OTT is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global OTT Services market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. , Microsoft Corporation, Rakuten Inc., Telestra, Facebook, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Hulu, LLC, Netflix, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Market Taxonomy

By Device Type

Smart Tvs

Smartphones

Laptop Desktops & Tablet

Gaming Consoles

Set-top Box

Others

By Content Type

Communication

Games

Audio

Video

Others

By Revenue Type

Hybrid

Advertisement

Subscription

Others

By User Type

Personal

Commercial

By End User

BFSI

Government

E-Commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Health & Fitness

Education & Training

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

