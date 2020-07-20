Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth With +35% CAGR by 2020-2027 | Top Players IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is expected to reach +35% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2027.

The machine learning and deep learning technologies are expected to have the most significant market share during the forecast period. Implementing artificial intelligence in retail creates new opportunities and capabilities for retailers by leveraging new possibilities, fastening processes, and making organizations adaptable to changes in the future. The use of algorithms increases visibility into ROI implications, translating to results like lower costs and higher sales. AI has brought real disruption to the retail sector by improving efficiency, as well as prediction.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Artificial Intelligence in Retail are:

IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Intel, Google, Sentient Technologies, Salesforce, Visenze

The top segmentations such as technology, applications, types, models are explained and important business aspects have been highlighted in this report. These segments are presented on their current market scenario and predicted state by the end of the forecast horizon. This research report gives a clear picture of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market to give the readers better understanding of the market. Market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends are the market dynamics which have been presented by the analyst. The impact analysis helps in gathering information on the future development of the market.

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

The significant regions that are concentrated on are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. For each of these key regions the report exposes critical information, consumption proportions, income streams, generation rates, market shares, and future expected patterns. The procedural data on the global market is given in terms of the commercial production dates and dimensions of the key manufacturers. It can similarly give globally noticeable players a key to their extension plans by engendering focus around promising regions.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud

On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Others

What is covered in the report?

Overview of the Indian Artificial Intelligence in Retail market. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian Artificial Intelligence in Retail market (2016 to 2023) Qualitative analysis of the Indian Artificial Intelligence in Retail market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others) Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

