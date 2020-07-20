Die Casting Machine Market Insights with impact of COVID-19 Scenario

Rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high performance, and low-emission vehicles coupled with surge in defense expenditure and increase in manufacturing of defense equipment in the private sector have boosted the growth of the global die casting machines market. Moreover, increase in manufacturing machinery industries and environmental regulations on emission for the forging industries hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technologies advancements in the die casting process are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Global Die Casting Machines Market size was valued at $3,633.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,978.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor in the global die casting machines market, followed by Europe and North America. By type, the hot chamber die casting machine segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and gravity die casting machine is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the its installation in the automotive industry.

The hot chamber die-casting machine segment dominated the global die casting machines market in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market, owing to the advantageous feature of hot chamber die casting machines namely fast cycle times. However, the gravity die-casting machine segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand from the construction and automotive industry.

In terms of end-user, the transportation segment has secured the highest die casting machines market share in 2018, and mechanical & manufacturing equipment segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations, and increase in emphasis on the construction and other industrial sectors, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players in developing economies.

The major players in the market, such as Idra S.r.l, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd, Ube Industries, Ltd, are focused on developing new products to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by launching innovative products to sustain the intense competition. For instance, in November 2018, Toshiba Machinery launched the new DC-KT Series die casting machines in the Southeast Asia market. The production of this machine was started in the production plant located in Thailand. It features preset function for casting pressure and 2-level injection settings on low speed as well as intensification accumulators for standard configurations.

The key players profiled in the report include Agrati – AEE Srl, Buhler AG, Dynacast, Idra srl, Italpresse Gauss, Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd., UBE, and Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of the Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging die casting machines market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the hot chamber die casting machine segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and gravity die casting machine segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.7% during the forecast period.

By material, the aluminum segment led the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players within the die casting machines market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the die casting machines industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the key market trends and its emerging opportunities.

In-depth die casting machines market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

The global die casting machines market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

