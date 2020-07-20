Global Unified as a Service Market with (COVID19) Impact Analysis,Size,Share,New opportunities By 2027

Global Unified as a Service Market was valued at USD 16.2 in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8%.

Unified as a services are the mode of delivery model in which various communication and collaboration services and applications are outsourced by to a third party provider and delivered over network. These services include enterprise messaging, telephony, and video conferencing. Unified as a services offer flexibility, availability and scalability to core business task. These services are used by various organizations for improvement of business processes through streamlining communication.

Increase in demand for unified as a service in large as well as small and medium size enterprises for improvement of business process is expected to boost the global unified as a service market growth. Furthermore, growing trends of mobility and Byod usage will have the positive impact on global unified as a service market growth. Moreover, rise in deployment of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the communication sector which is expected to propel the global unified as a service market growth. In addition to that, increase in adoption of private cloud model by safe banks to safeguard sensitive information is expected to drive the global unified as a service market growth

However, security and privacy concern over cloud based deployment is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global unified as a service market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Orange S.A., Verizon, RingCentral, Revation Systems, Masergy, Intrado Corporation, Vonage, NTT Communications, and Windstream.

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Components

Telephony

Unified Messaging

Collaboration Platforms

Conferencing

By Industry Vertical

Education

Automotive

BFSI

Healthcare

Real Estate

Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

Legal

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

