Swelling Demand for Dietetic Confectionery Coatings to Fuel the Growth of the Dietetic Confectionery Coatings Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Cargill Inc., Mantrose-Hauser Co., Inc., Keystone Confectionery Coatings, Bloomer Chocolate Company, Capol, Kerry Inc., Barry Callebaut etc. are some of the major key players in the global dietetic confectionery coatings market.

Manufacturers of dietetic confectionery coatings are introducing organic coatings following the current market trend of organic products. For example; Capol, one of the leading company in the manufacturing of confectionery coatings introduced two non-GMO and organically produced coatings product line in 2016. The product is an acacia-based coating, which has started to appear in various products such as gummies, snacks, and chewing gums in the North America market. Barry Callebaut in July 2017 introduced FortiPro brand, a chocolate coating with around 20% protein per serving.

Kerry Taste and Nutrition in April 2018, announced the acquisition of Spanish coating supplier company Hasenosa. This will lead to expanding the portfolio of the company in the European coating market.

The confectionery coating market volume is growing owing to the high demand in European and North American countries with the invent of protein-rich and low- or no-sugar products. The increasing market size of the confectioneries will increase the opportunity for dietetic confectionery coating market in Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific, owing to the GDP rise of countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea highest growth rate of the dietetic confectionery market is expected.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

