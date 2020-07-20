Global Rare Earth Elements Market Recent Trends and Growth Outlook by Type, Key Applications, Market Size & Share, CAGR of 5.9%, and Forecast Insights till 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Rare Earth Elements Market" Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Rare Earth Elements industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Rare Earth Elements market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

Rare Earth Element is one of a set of seventeen chemical elements in the periodic table, specifically the fifteen lanthanides, as well as scandium and yttrium. Scandium and yttrium are considered rare-earth elements because they tend to occur in the same ore deposits as the lanthanides and exhibit similar chemical properties.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rare Earth Elements Market

The global Rare Earth Elements market size is projected to reach US$ 2664.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2504.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Rare Earth Elements Scope and Market Size

Rare Earth Elements market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Elements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Cerium, Dysprosium, Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Holmium, Lanthanum, Lutetium, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Applications: Magnets, Catalysts, Metallurgy, Polishing, Glass, Phosphors, Ceramics, Key Players: Arafura, Alkane Resources, Avalon Rare Metals, China Rare Earth Holdings, Indian Rare Earths, Lynas, Great Western Minerals, Greenland Minerals & Energy, Rare Element Resources, Molycorp, Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare Earth Hi-Tech, Frontier Rare Earths, CAGR 2021-2026: 5.9% Market Size 2020: USD 2504.8 million Market Size 2026: USD 2664.5 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry.

