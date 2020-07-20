Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Market 2020: Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Styrenic block copolymers are the largest consumed member of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) family. They are used for variety of application which requires high performance polymers. They have properties very similar to that of rubber but they process like polymers. SBCs owing to their bulk consumption compared to other TPEs are the lowest priced thermoplastic elastomers.

The global Styrenic Block Copolymers market size is projected to reach US$ 5985.8 million by 2026, from US$ 5755.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7%% during 2021-2026.

Styrenic Block Copolymers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrenic Block Copolymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Types: Styrene Butadiene Styrene, Styrene Isoprene Styrene, Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymer, Applications: Paving & roofing, Footwear, Polymer modification, Adhesives & Sealants, Wires & cables, Polymer modification, Medical devices, Key Players: BASF, Zeon, Versalis, Ineos Styrolution, DENKA, En Chuan Chemical Industries, JSR, Kumho, Eastman Chemical, Chi Mei, Kraton, Sinopec, LCY Chemical, TSRC, Dynasol Elastomers, LG Chem, Chevron Phillips, Asahi Kasei, CAGR 2021-2026: 3.7% Market Size 2020: USD 5755.8 million Market Size 2026: USD 5985.8 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

Chapter 1: Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Styrenic Block Copolymers Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2026)

Chapter 4: Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Styrenic Block Copolymers Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter 7: Styrenic Block Copolymers Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

