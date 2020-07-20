Global Airfield Lighting Market Overcomes Slow Start to Tick Mostly Higher

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Airfield Lighting’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ADB Airfield Solutions (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), RNC Avionics Ltd. (United Kingdom), Carmanah Technologies Corp. (Canada), Avlite Systems (Australia), Eaton (Ireland), Vosla GmbH (Germany), ATG airports (United Kingdom).

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Airfield Lighting Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Airfield lighting includes all type of lighting systems used in any type of airport in order to support aircraft operations. It enables night flying of aircraft and expands airport appearance. The lighting systems studied in the research are beneficial to enhance the airport’s look. The improved appearance and support for night flights help to reposition the respective airport to world-class standards. Another factor driving the global airfield lighting market is the increasing number of private player’s entry and growing asset. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the global airfield lighting market at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Runway Lighting System, Taxiway Lighting System, Apron Lighting System), Application (Terminal Lighting, Landside Lighting, Airside Lighting), Position (In-Pavement/Inset Airfield Lights, Elevated Airfield Lights, Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)), Technology (LED, Non-LED)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Visibility Issues Due to Adverse Weather Conditions

High Demand Due To Expansion of Airport Infrastructure and Controlling Maintenance Cost

Growth Drivers in Limelight: Expansion of Airport Infrastructure

Control of Maintenance Costs

Challenges that Market May Face: Compatibility-Related Issues of LED Lighting With the Existing Electrical Infrastructure

Economic Crisis in Some Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Airfield Lighting Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Airfield Lighting market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Airfield Lighting Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Airfield Lighting

Chapter 4: Presenting the Airfield Lighting Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Airfield Lighting market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Airfield Lighting Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:

Creating strategies for new product development

Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

Aiding in the business planning process

Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

Supporting acquisition strategies

Key Development Activities:

On 8th July 2019, Astronics Corporation, a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Hughey & Phillips, LLC, will acquire the Airfield Lighting product line from Astronics.

