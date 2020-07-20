Global Molecular Probes Market (COVID-19) Impact Analysis, Trend,technology,Opportunities and Key Players

Molecular probes are the part of small RNA or DNA which recognizes the complementary sequences in DNA and RNA molecules. Molecular probes are used in identification and isolation of specific RNA or DNA sequences from organism. Molecular probes offers as the resources for various applications such as chromosomal mapping, molecular cytogenetics, and DNA fingerprinting. Also, molecular probes are used in various fields such as physiology, embryology, scientific classification, and hereditary building.
Increase in development of map-based cloning of agronomical important genes, marker based gene tags, phylogenetic analysis is expected to boost the global molecular probes market growth. Furthermore, continuous development in genetic engineering technology will have the positive impact on global molecular probes market growth. Molecular probes are developed and designed for genetic engineering research and widely used for diagnosis of infectious diseases. Moreover, increase in government initiatives for clinical investigations in molecular probes, it is expected to propel the growth of molecular probes market during this forecast period.
However, lack of robust reimbursement framework for customized and genomic medicine is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the growth of global molecular probes market.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as BioRad Laboratories, Hologic, Sysmex Corporation,Dako, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and bioMerieux SA.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- DNA probes
- RNA probes
By Application
- Chromosomal Mapping
- Molecular Cytogenetics
- DNA fingerprinting
By End User
- Biopharmaceutical companies
- Forensic laboratories
- Research Institute
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
