Latest Resaerch Report of Global Mung Bean Protein Market with Size,Share,Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Mung bean protein is the type of plant-based protein product that is derived from the mung bean. It is type of grown and legume across the world. Mung bean protein widely recognized to enhance protein content and improve health. These proteins provide health benefits such as providing better flavor and ease in digestibility and other protein alternatives. Mung bean protein is widely applicable in food and beverages industry like baked goods, pasta, breakfast cereals, protein bars, and others.100g of mung bean contains 24 g of proteins.

Increase in usage of plant- based and protein in the food and beverages industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the mung bean protein market growth. Furthermore, adoption of mung bean by manufacturers, especially by the vegan food manufacturers to provide better and nutritious products to consumers is expected to fuel the global mung bean protein market. Mung bean protein is an effective plant-based protein widely used as nutrition additives, sports supplements, functional foods and others. Moreover, Increase in veganism will have the positive impact on global mung bean protein market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Prinova Group LLC, ET-chem Natural Ingredients, 3B Keto, Bulk Powders., ETprotein , Laybio, FUJI Plant Protein Labs, Henry Broch Foods, Equinom, Organicway Inc.,and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Nature

Organic

Natural

By Product Type

Concentrate

Isolate

Hydrolyzed

By End User

Food and Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks & Cereals

Meat Additives

Beverages

Others

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

