Logistics Market Demand Status with Trends Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Size, Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Future Opportunities and Industry Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Logistics Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Logistics market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Logistics market.
Global Logistics market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 5% with Revenue “USD 287.1 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Logistics Market Report:
Logistics Market Overview:
Logistics Market analysis considers sales from consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the consumer goods segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the personal care and consumer electronics sector will play a significant role in the consumer goods segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing cross-border trade, rise in use of multimodal transport, and growing e-commerce industry. However, impact due to trade war, growing number of cargo thefts, and high operational costs may hamper the growth of the logistics industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Logistics Market:
Driver: Increasing Use Of Multimodal Transport
Trends: Digital Transformation In Logistics
Challenges: Growing Number Of Cargo Thefts
Increasing use of multimodal transport
Multimodal transport decreases cargo handling time and costs per vehicle. It also helps keep inventory and merchandise costs under control. Moreover, multimodal transport ensures the safety of goods during transport. For instance, FedEx uses multiple modes of transport such as air or sea and rail or road to ensure the safety of goods until they are delivered to their destinations. Due to many such benefits, enterprises are increasing their preference for multimodal transport to efficiently transport their products during outbound logistics. Thus, the increasing use of multimodal transport will lead to the expansion of the global logistics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Digital transformation in logistics
The logistics market is undergoing a continuous digital transformation globally as OEMs and technology suppliers recalibrate business strategies. The increasing competitive pressure is forcing logistics vendors to implement means that increase efficiency and reduce costs. This has resulted in the implementation of technology-enabled services such as telematics and electronic proof of delivery (ePOD). Telematic services in trucks provide real-time information about the condition of the vehicle, traffic, loading capacity, and the condition of cargo in the trucks. The implementation of telematics offers benefits such as shorter standby times, less wear on the vehicle, monitoring of the vital status of the driver, fewer accidents, optimized routing, and an increase in capacity utilization. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Logistics Market Segmentation Covers:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
What Logistics Market Research Report Offers:
- Logistics Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Logistics Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Logistics Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Logistics Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Logistics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Logistics market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Logistics Market in both developed and emerging markets.
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Logistics business priorities.
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Logistics industry and market.
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.
- The latest developments in the Logistics industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
- Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
