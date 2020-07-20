Logistics Market Demand Status with Trends Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Size, Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Future Opportunities and Industry Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Logistics Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Logistics market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Logistics market.

Global Logistics market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 5% with Revenue “USD 287.1 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14966967

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Logistics Market Report:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kenco

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.