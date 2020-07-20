Global Children’s Footwear Market by Emerging Trends 2020 – COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Analysis by Top Key Players, Key Countries, Market Size & Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Children’s Footwear Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Children’s Footwear market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Children’s Footwear market.
Global Children’s Footwear market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 4% with Revenue “USD 8.65 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Children's Footwear Market Report:
Children’s Footwear Market Overview:
Children’s Footwear Market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of children’s footwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as better pricing strategies and broader product assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global children’s footwear market report looks at factors such as product premiumization led by design and material innovation, rise in demand for children’s designer footwear, and decline in infant mortality rate. However, the presence of counterfeit products, a decline in global birth rate, and stringent government regulations for procuring raw materials such as leather may hamper the growth of the children’s footwear industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Children’s Footwear Market:
Driver: Rise In Demand For Children’S Designer Footwear
Trends: Introduction Of Smart Shoes
Challenges: Presence Of Counterfeit Products
The rise in demand for children’s designer footwear
Consumers are gradually preferring aesthetics of materials such as leather, textiles, and synthetics and are willing to pay a premium price. Children’s footwear products such as shoes, sandals, and boots that are launched under exclusive designer labels attract consumers across the world. Moreover, the increasing number of fashion shows, trade exhibitions, and trade fairs are encouraging manufacturers of designer footwear collections to design and launch new products. Thus, the launch of exclusive designer footwear made of high-quality materials will lead to the expansion of the global children’s footwear market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Introduction of smart shoes
The global children’s footwear market has witnessed an increase in the demand for smart shoes since its introduction five years ago. This is mainly attributed to factors such as the adoption of smart products and accessories among children, increasing participation in sports, growing concerns about fitness from an early age, and engagement in fitness and sports activities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Children’s Footwear Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Children's Footwear market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Children's Footwear market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
