What’s driving the Analytics Advanced Wound Care Market Growth?

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer will enable growth in the global advanced wound care market. Fortune Business Insights, has published a report, titled “Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography Forecast till 2025.”According to the report in 2017, the global advanced wound care market was valued at US$ 9273.3 Mn. The global advanced wound care industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and value US$ 13,450 Mn by the end of 2025.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Advanced Wound Care Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Smith & Nephew (London U.K)

3M

MiMedx (Marietta, Georgia)

Coloplast Corp (Humlebaek, Denmark)

ConvaTec Inc. (England, U.K.)

Tissue Regenix (West Yorkshire, U.S. )

Derna Sciences Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Organogenesis Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Other Players

Rising Number of Surgeries Conducted Worldwide to Drive Global Market

Increasing per capita income and increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others are a few factors anticipated to drive the global advanced wound care market during the forecast period. Additionally, long term hospital stays, backed by rising number of surgical procedures taking place is a factor expected to increase the growth rate in the global market.

Besides this, the increasing geriatric population has been constantly contributing to the global advance wound care industry’s growth. Innovation of new products is generating demand for approvals onproducts such as biological skin equivalents and extracorporeal shock wave therapy devices. This is anticipated to propel growth in the global advanced wound care market.

On the contrary, the factors expected to hamper the growth in the global advanced wound care market are high cost involved in advanced wound care products and services and lack of clinical efficiency for advance wound dressing.

Strong Distribution Network of Leading Organizations to Propel Growth

At present ConvaTec Inc., Smith & Nephew, and KCI Licensing Inc. are leading the global advanced wound care market. The growth witnessed in the market is attributable to these organizations’ diverse product portfolio and strong distribution network. Some of the leading companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are MiMedx, Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences Inc., Tissue Regenix, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Organogenesis Inc.

