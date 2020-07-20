Garlic Market Size with Expected Growth Rate 2020 – Global Industry Share, Comprehensive Study, Trends, Demand Status, and Regional Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Garlic Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Garlic market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Garlic market.
Global Garlic market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 4% with Revenue “USD 5.63 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Garlic Market Report:
Garlic Market Overview:
Garlic Market analysis considers sales from both hardneck garlic and softneck garlic types. Our study also finds the sales of garlic in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the hardneck garlic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as variety of complex flavors such as musky and hot and spicy will play a significant role in the hardneck garlic segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global garlic market report looks at factors such as increasing awareness about health benefits of garlic, rise in online sales, and growing demand for organic garlic. However, risk of diseases in garlic plants, availability of substitutes, and distribution challenges may hamper the growth of the garlic industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Garlic Market:
Driver: Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits Of Garlic
Trends: Growing Demand For Black Garlic
Challenges: Risk Of Diseases In Garlic Plants
Increasing awareness about health benefits of garlic
Consumption of garlic as a food ingredient or extract prevents sickness and boost the immune system. The presence of active compounds in garlic reduces high blood pressure and prevents strokes and heart attacks. It also helps improve cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. Moreover, the antioxidants in garlic help prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, growing consumer awareness about these health benefits will lead to the expansion of the global garlic market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for black garlic
The demand for black garlic is increasing, particularly among restaurants and hotels operating in the US. Black garlic is a type of aged garlic formed by maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction between reducing sugars and amino acids that gives garlic its distinctive flavor in a concentrated form. It is rich in amino acids and contains the same amount of allicin and double the number of antioxidants compared with white garlic. Since black garlic is water-soluble, the nutrients in it are also readily absorbed by the human body. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Garlic Market Segmentation Covers:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
What Garlic Market Research Report Offers:
- Garlic Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Garlic Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Garlic Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Garlic Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Garlic market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Garlic market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Garlic Market in both developed and emerging markets.
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Garlic business priorities.
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Garlic industry and market.
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.
- The latest developments in the Garlic industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
- Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Detailed TOC of Garlic Market Report:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
