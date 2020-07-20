Smoothies Market Size with Expected Growth Rate 2020 – Global Industry Share, Comprehensive Study, Trends, Demand Status, and Regional Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Smoothies Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Smoothies market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Smoothies market.
Global Smoothies market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 9% with Revenue “USD 10.14 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Smoothies Market Report:
Smoothies Market Overview:
Smoothies Market analysis considers sales from fruit-based, dairy-based, and other smoothies. Our study also finds the sales of smoothies in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the fruit-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as popularity among health-conscious consumers in developed countries will play a significant role in the fruit-based segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smoothies market report looks at factors such as increased rising number of smoothie outlets, increasing awareness about health benefits of smoothies, and growing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. However, fluctuating prices of fruits and vegetables, increasing competition from substitutes, and regulatory challenges may hamper the growth of the smoothies industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Smoothies Market:
Driver: Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits Of Smoothies.
Trend: Increasing Demand For Organic And Gluten-Free Smoothies
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Fluctuating Prices Of Fruits And Vegetables.
Increasing awareness about health benefits of smoothies
Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy and functional F&B products that are rich in vitamins, proteins, and active digestive ingredients such as prebiotics and probiotics. This has increased the demand for smoothies as they are made primarily from fruits and vegetables and provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and trace elements. They also help detox and cleanse the body. Smoothies made of yogurt and milk are also gaining popularity due to their probiotic properties. Therefore, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of smoothie will lead to the expansion of the global smoothies market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free smoothies
Organic smoothies are made from fruits and vegetables that are not artificially ripened or sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. The rising consumer concern about the origin and quality of fruits and vegetables used in the production of smoothies is increasing the demand for organic smoothies as they are rich in mineral and antioxidant. Further, the consumption of gluten-free foods is driven by the increase in the number of people with celiac disease. An increase in the occurrences of digestive health problems, weight management issues, and the demand for nutritious food will influence the smoothie market growth. The easy availability of gluten-free food products is another major reason behind their increased consumption. Vendors are innovating products, such as smoothie bowls, to increase customer outreach. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Smoothies Market Segmentation Covers:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
What Smoothies Market Research Report Offers:
- Smoothies Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Smoothies Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Smoothies Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Smoothies Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Smoothies market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Smoothies market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Smoothies Market in both developed and emerging markets.
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Smoothies business priorities.
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Smoothies industry and market.
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.
- The latest developments in the Smoothies industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
- Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
