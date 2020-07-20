Opioids Market (Morphine, Fentanyl, Codeine, Meperidine) Growth Forecast of 2020 to 2026 Report Available at DataLibraryResearch.com

The report gives an outline of the Opioids market and methodically discusses the present and future market prospects at length. It provides a synopsis that comprises of the definition, the manufacturing technique used, along with the key application and a detailed market summary that provides clarity concerning what the market is about followed by the subject matter for a thorough understanding. The market synopsis also entails the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends trailed by value chain analysis and pricing analysis.

Opioids, a group of narcotic pain-management drug are mostly used in developed countries. However the usage is restricted to prescribed users only. The product is used as an anesthesia, diarrhea suppressant, cough suppressant, and for the management of pain. Rising prevalence of diseases that results into chronic pain, such as postsurgical pain, cancer, lower back pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia, is driving the market growth.

Although, the market is strictly regulated by the U.S. FDA due to reduce the cases of deaths registered in the country due to drug abuse. The organization has released specific guidelines for the companies to manufacture, store, market, and sell these products. Furthermore, In Jan 2019, Medicare established the new guidelines for opioid prescribing which are expected to affect Medicare Part D beneficiaries. Part D plans are expected to limit the early opioid dispensing to 7-day supply. Thus, these new guidelines are anticipated to limit the abuse rate in the country reducing the usage and hence acting as a market restraint.

The report also consists of different segments with each segment affected differently by regulatory and technological developments. It also identifies the key factors that affect every segment and also forecasts product development, market growth, and future trends in each major market segment. Valuations, as well as historical market trends, have been incorporated along with the qualitative and quantitative analysis of different elements affecting the Opioids market have been offered in the report.

The prominent players in the market have also been highlighted in the report. The report evaluates the players’ market share coupled with the specific strategies which they have used to cater to the customers growing needs. It provides the market’s key strategic developments comprising joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, growth rate, new product launch, research and development activities, as well as the regional growth of the top competitors that are operating in the Opioids market on a regional and global scale. Information about the company related to SWOT and revenue is also provided in the report. Macro, as well as microeconomic factors affecting the growth of the market, has been discussed in the report extensively.

The market forecast along with the analysis too have been performed both on a regional and global level covering every top region. Each region has been studied extensively, throwing light on the outlook, latest trends, and opportunities. Various vital parameters, particularly the drivers and restraints and also index for every region has been clearly highlighted in the report to provide an insight on the performance of the Opioids market, untapped opportunities, and growth dynamics.

Fentanyl, an extended release opioid commanded the major market share of opioids by product in 2018 owing to high usage in chronic pain management. However, the misuse and abuse of these drugs have caused a serious public health crisis in major countries. As a result, the U.S. FDA in Sept 2018, released final Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy for ER and IR opioids. The plan will help reduce overall exposure to the drugs and consequently reduce the addiction rate.

On the basis of application, pain management commanded the major market share in 2018. However, product usage for the pain is anticipated to decline over the period owing to the implementation of the new regulatory framework. The new guideline has been designed by CDC for prescribing opioids for the chronic pain. According to the guideline, it has been suggested that non-opioid therapy or treatment should be preferred for various chronic pain other than the palliative, active cancer, end-of-life care.

Global Opioids market Competitive Analysis:

Purdue Pharma L.P West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Sanofi-Aventis S.A. Pfizer, Inc. ALLERGAN (Actavis) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Grunenthal Gmbh

The research efforts utilized include the perfect blend of primary and secondary research techniques to curate an accurate and dependable report. Relevant market insights have been systematically gathered through primary data sources. The primary research comprises interactions such as personal interviews with leading industry experts and good surveys, while the secondary research comprises data gathered from credible sources such as annual reports, publications, and also white papers of related associations. The information collected is passed through various quality checks to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

