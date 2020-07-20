Global Marketing Automation Market 2020: Business Opportunities, Industry Size & Share, Key Applications, Demands, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Marketing Automation Market” Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Marketing Automation industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Marketing Automation market share, status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Marketing Automation market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Marketing Automation market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Marketing Automation market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.

USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.

The rise of cloud computing and social platforms enabled the growth of Marketing Automation Software from the earlier software product, and both cloud and social platforms now support much of the Marketing Automation Software capabilities.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Marketing Automation Market

The global Marketing Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 2979.6 million by 2026, from US$ 2745.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%% during 2021-2026.

Global Marketing Automation Scope and Market Size

Marketing Automation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marketing Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Others, Applications: Large Enterprises, Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Key Players: HubSpot, Marketo, Act-On Software, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Oracle, Infusionsoft, IBM, Cognizant, ETrigue, GreenRope, Hatchbuck, IContact, LeadSquared, MarcomCentral, Salesfusion, SALESmanago, SAP, SAS Institute, SharpSpring, Aprimo, CAGR 2021-2026: 7.9% Market Size 2020: USD 2745.6 million Market Size 2026: USD 2979.6 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Marketing Automation market growth, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

