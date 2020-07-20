Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Size with Expected Growth Rate 2020 – Global Industry Share, Comprehensive Study, Trends, Demand Status, and Regional Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Commercial Large Format Display Signage market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Commercial Large Format Display Signage market.
Global Commercial Large Format Display Signage market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 8% with Revenue “USD 4.12 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Overview:
Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market analysis considers sales from both indoor and outdoor applications. Our study also finds the sales of commercial large format display signage in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the indoor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for indoor LFDs from big supermarket chains will play a significant role in the indoor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial large format display signage market report looks at factors such as the advent of direct-view LED displays, increasing adoption of authentication techniques among vendors, and the need to improve business efficiency. However, the growing popularity of digital marketing, trade wars, and stringent regulatory framework to guard the quality of LEDs may hamper the growth of the commercial large format display signage industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market:
Driver: Advent Of Direct-View Led Displays.
Trend: Growing Demand For Oled Display
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Growing Popularity Of Digital Marketing.
Advent of direct-view LED displays
Direct view LED displays are built using powerhouses called as light-emitting diodes, enabling the users to get brighter, high-contrast images and videos compared to conventional LCDs. Furthermore, these LED displays to handle images, videos, and tickers equally well in high traffic areas and thus can be used to display customized digital signage content. The installation of direct-view LED displays also looks sleek and professional because, unlike traditional LCDs, their displays do not require frames surrounding the screen. Also, direct-view LEDs have become a popular choice among the end-users as they are available in many sizes and different pixel pitches, which in turn will lead to the expansion of the global commercial large format display signage market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for OLED display
OLED displays are witnessing a continuous rise in demand due to various advantages including greater transparency, flexibility, and viewing angle over LED and LCDs. In addition, vendors are increasingly manufacturing OLED display owing to its higher profitability. Companies such as LG are bringing the revolutionary OLED technology for modern commercial displays. The company has been offering a wide range of OLED signage displays available in curved tilted, arched, and flat configurations to produce perfectly clear images. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Segmentation Covers:
Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Commercial Large Format Display Signage market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Commercial Large Format Display Signage market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Report:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
