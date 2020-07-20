Medical Marijuana Market Evolving Technology 2020 Global Key Players, Business Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Size, Share, and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact till 2024

The “Medical Marijuana Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Medical Marijuana market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Medical Marijuana market.

Global Medical Marijuana market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 24% with Revenue “USD 22.33 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Medical Marijuana Market Report:

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

mCig Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

United Cannabis Corp.