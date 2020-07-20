Global Machine Translation Market by Emerging Trends 2020 – COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Analysis by Top Key Players, Key Countries, Market Size & Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Machine Translation Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Machine Translation market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Machine Translation market.
Global Machine Translation market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 19% with Revenue “USD 971.87 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Machine Translation Market Report:
Machine Translation Market Overview:
Machine Translation Market analysis considers sales from the defense, IT, automotive, and healthcare. Our study also finds the sales of machine translation in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the defense segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances will play a significant role in the defense segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global machine translation market report looks at factors such as increased demand for content localization, globalization of businesses, increased government spending on language services, and increasing adoption of voice search. However, open-source machine translation service tools, market fragmentation, and data privacy and security risks in online translation services may hamper the growth of the machine translation industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Machine Translation Market:
Driver: Globalization Of Business.
Trend: Increase In Localization Of Video Content
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Open-Source Machine Translation Service Tools.
Globalization of business
The expansion of businesses across the world has increased the need for individuals that are proficient in translation services. Business expansions have made it necessary for companies to translate their documents to comply with regional trade tariffs and laws. Companies are also focusing on expanding their customer base by localizing their services, marketing strategies, and marketing content. These factors have increased the demand for language translation and interpretation services which will lead to the expansion of the global machine translation market at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.
Increase in localization of video content
The demand for video content translations is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the growing consumer preference for product and service-specific videos. Corporate organizations are increasingly using machine video translation services to attract customers through visual and audio content. In addition, the rising demand for webinars and tutorials in local languages has further increased the need for translating video content. This trend is encouraging many market vendors to provide quick and efficient translation services with flexible solutions to offer high-quality video content across various languages and cultures. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Machine Translation Market Segmentation Covers:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
What Machine Translation Market Research Report Offers:
- Machine Translation Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Machine Translation Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Machine Translation Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Machine Translation Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Machine Translation market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Machine Translation market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
