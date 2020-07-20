Global Machine Translation Market by Emerging Trends 2020 – COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Analysis by Top Key Players, Key Countries, Market Size & Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Machine Translation Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Machine Translation market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Machine Translation market.

Global Machine Translation market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 19% with Revenue “USD 971.87 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Machine Translation Market Report:

Alphabet Inc.

Asia Online Pte Ltd.

Cloudwords Inc.

Honyaku Center Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

SDL Plc

SYSTRAN SA