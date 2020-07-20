Hops Market Demand Status with Trends Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Size, Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Future Opportunities and Industry Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Hops Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Hops market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Hops market.
Global Hops market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 4% with Revenue “USD 231.9 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.


Hops Market analysis considers sales from both aroma hops and bitter hops types. Our study also finds the sales of hops in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the aroma hops segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for craft beer will play a significant role in the aroma hops segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hops market report looks at factors such as high demand from the brewing industry, increasing hop acreage, and increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries. However, stringent regulations, high cost of production, and climatic requirements leading to concentrated production in the US and Europe may hamper the growth of the hops industry over the forecast period.

Driver: Increasing Applications Of Hops In Pharmaceuticals And Processed Food Industries.
Trend: Increasing Emphasis On Dual-Purpose Hops
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Stringent Regulations.
Increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries
Hops have anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. They are also rich in antioxidants and are used in the treatment of diabetes. With the increase in risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure, people are adopting healthy diets and are making a strong demand for products that have medicinal properties. This has also increased the use of hops in the pharmaceutical industry. They are used to manufacture drugs for the treatment of sleep disorders, nervousness, and anxiety. Hops are also used as a replacement for antibiotics and are used in beet sugar processing, animal feed, and production of ethanol and several processed foods due to their antibiotic properties. Thus, the increased use of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries will lead to the expansion of the global hops market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Increasing emphasis on dual-purpose hops
Dual-purpose hops have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Dual-purpose hops are majorly used in the brewing industry, catering to the huge demand from manufacturers of craft beers across the globe. Dual-purpose hop varieties, such as Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, Hallertau Blanc, Mosaic, and Perle, have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Amarillo hops are widely used in ales and IPAs craft beer for their citrus nature and a flowery, grapefruit-like aroma with medium bittering value. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





What Hops Market Research Report Offers:
- Hops Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Hops Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Hops Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Hops Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Hops market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Hops market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

- Understand the current and future of the Hops Market in both developed and emerging markets.
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Hops business priorities.
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Hops industry and market.
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.
- The latest developments in the Hops industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
- Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
