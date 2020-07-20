Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Share: In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects by 2030

The enterprise governance, risk and compliance market is growing at a considerable rate due to the increasing global operational efficiency and reduced costs, growing business partnerships and associations; and government regulations and compliance mandates. For business management, it has become essential to use enterprise governance, risk and compliance so as to simplify performance enhancement measures.

Rise of the software enabled business and higher investments to manage compliance are some of the factors providing ample growth opportunities to the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market in the coming years. The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market is growing due to several acquisitions such as OpenPages by IBM, Compliance 360 by SAI Global, TruArx by ANXeBusiness and BWise by NASDAQ OMX.

There are several small scale competitors in the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market who offer compliance support and maintenance, consulting, and integration services to businesses. There is a high chance of occurrence of extensive duplication of tasks when governance, risk management and compliance are managed individually.

The fact can be seen when multiple groups audit each internal service on an annual basis, generating disconnected results and huge cost. Risk management is one of the most important functions of enterprise governance, risk and compliance system; however, evolution from qualitative risk management to quantitative analysis is a major challenge for most of the organizations.