Beer Market Evolving Technology 2020 Global Key Players, Business Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Size, Share, and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact till 2024

The “Beer Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Beer market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Beer market.
Global Beer market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 2% with Revenue “USD 97.1 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Beer Market Report:
Beer Market Overview:
Beer Market analysis considers sales from both on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of beer in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-trade segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising consumption of beer at bars and pubs, coupled with the increasing number of microbreweries will play a significant role in the on-trade segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global beer market report looks at factors such as rising demand for beer in emerging economies, increasing demand for premium beers, and the growth of online retailing. However, the presence of stringent regulations and a high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages, concerns about health, and intense competition in the market may hamper the growth of the beer industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Beer Market:
Driver: Increasing Demand For Premium Beers.
Trend: Rising Demand For Low-Alcohol Beer
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Concerns About Health.
Increasing demand for premium beers
The demand for premium varieties of beer and craft beers is increasing among consumers due to the rise in per capita income in developed and developing economies. Consumers prefer premium beer and craft beers over local beer products because of their taste, brand name, and authenticity. This is encouraging international and regional macro breweries and microbreweries to introduce new premium varieties of craft beer products such as pale ale, stout, and IPA. Thus, the increasing demand for premium beers will lead to the expansion of the global beer market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for low-alcohol beer
Low-alcohol beer refers to beer that has low alcohol content, by volume (ABV), but is high on flavor. The ABV limit defined for low-alcohol beer is 3.5%-3.6%. The rising prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and hypertension, owing to the unhealthy lifestyles of people, has increased awareness about healthy diets. Therefore, some countries have witnessed a decline or slow growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer. This has driven several established international brands to launch low-alcohol beer for consumers who are exploring ways to reduce their alcohol intake and focusing on healthy lifestyles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Beer Market Segmentation Covers:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
What Beer Market Research Report Offers:
- Beer Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Beer Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Beer Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Beer Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Beer market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Beer market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Beer Market in both developed and emerging markets.
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Beer business priorities.
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Beer industry and market.
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.
- The latest developments in the Beer industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
- Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Detailed TOC of Beer Market Report:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
