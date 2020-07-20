3D Sensors Market Size and Share | Regional Overview 2020 – 2024 Business Strategy, Development Plans, Global Growth Rate by Manufacturers, and Forecast Analysis till 2024

The “3D Sensors Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers 3D Sensors market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the 3D Sensors market.

Global 3D Sensors market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 29% with Revenue “USD 14.7 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the 3D Sensors Market Report:

ams AG

Broadcom Inc.

Himax Technologies Inc.

ifm electronic Gmbh

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Global 3D Sensors Market: About this marketOur 3D sensors market analysis considers sales from consumer electronics, industrial/commercial, automotive, healthcare, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of 3D sensors in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing smartphone penetration with advanced features such as multiple-lens camera, AI, virtual assistant, fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global 3D sensors market report looks at factors such as the use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems, an increase in the number of patents related to gesture recognition and increasing use of HMI technologies. However, accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry, and the impact of the trade war between the US and China may hamper the growth of the 3D sensors industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Use Of 3D Sensors In Security And Surveillance Systems.

Market Challenge: Cyclical Nature Of The Semiconductor Industry.

Market Trend: Growing Investments In Autonomous Vehicles

Use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems

The adoption of 3D sensors in electronic devices such as security cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras is growing because of the increasing need for security especially for incidences like theft and robbery. These devices use cameras with 3D sensors to perform various functions such as 3D imaging, position tracking, depth sensing, and gesture recognition. Also, the aerospace and defense sector has been deploying 3D sensor-enabled cameras to enhance the security of national borders, railroads, airports, power lines, and power plants. Furthermore, the increasing use of drones for navigation and surveillance will also contribute to the growth of the 3D sensors market during the forecast period.

Vendors are developing and introducing advanced 3D sensor solutions for the LiDAR or laser detection and ranging (LADAR) systems operating drones. Thus, the growing application of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems will lead to the expansion of the global 3D sensors market at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.

Growing investments in autonomous vehicles

Rising need for improving safety and minimizing fatalities caused during vehicular accidents is one of the most prominent reasons for the growing investments in autonomous vehicles. These vehicles incorporate several electronic systems, including LiDAR scanning, optical encoders, autonomous brake systems, and other devices using 3D sensors for imaging and scanning purposes. 3D sensors play a significant role in offering 3D views of the surroundings and providing 3D imaging solutions to autonomous vehicle manufacturers. As a result, vendors in the market are also encouraged to expand their product portfolio for capitalizing on the increasing integration of 3D sensors in autonomous vehicles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

3D Sensors Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

What 3D Sensors Market Research Report Offers:

3D Sensors Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

3D Sensors Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.

3D Sensors Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.

Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.

3D Sensors Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of 3D Sensors market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global 3D Sensors market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

