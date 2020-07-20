Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Evolving Technology 2020 Global Key Players, Business Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Size, Share, and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact till 2024

The “Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Automotive ADAS Aftermarket market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Automotive ADAS Aftermarket market.

Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 9% with Revenue “USD 2.04 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Report:

Brandmotion LLC.

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

Intel Corp.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Nortek Security & Control LLC

Valeo SA

VOXX International Corp.

and WABCO Holdings Inc.

Market Driver: Priority Of Automotive Safety Among Customers.

Market Challenge: Growing Shortage Of Skilled Automotive Technicians.

Market Trend: Growing Online Purchase Of Aftermarket Adas

Priority of automotive safety among customers

ADAS reduces vehicle crashes and fatalities caused due to factors such as drowsiness, loss of concentration, and fatigue among drivers. As a result, the demand for several ADAS technologies such as backup cameras, BSD, LDWS, and FCWS is increasing, particularly, as an aftermarket automotive fitment. Furthermore, the demand for customized products from consumers is also encouraging manufacturers to offer tailor-made ADAS aftermarket solutions will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Growing online purchase of aftermarket ADAS

E-retailing has emerged as one of the critical platforms for customers to purchase automotive products conveniently. Consumers from remote regions can easily access e-commerce platforms to make online purchases of aftermarket ADAS. E-retailing in the automotive aftermarket further allows buyers to compare prices of automotive products from distinct brands and make informed purchase decisions. The availability of online platforms has also encouraged vendors to increase their product visibility by offering their aftermarket ADAS products on popular e-commerce portals. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

What Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Research Report Offers:

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.

Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Automotive ADAS Aftermarket market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

