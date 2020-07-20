Zika Virus Testing Market: The Next Big Frontier for R&D & Innovation Competition

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Zika Virus Testing’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Abbott (United States), Altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc. (United States), ELITechGroup (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd (Luxembourg), Genekam (Germany), Luminex Corporation (United States) , Primerdesign Ltd (United Kingdom), Quest Diagnostics (United States).

Zika is a viral infection generally spread by mosquitos. Zika virus can also spread through sex with an infected person or from a pregnant woman to her baby. A Zika virus test looks for signs of the infection in urine or blood. Mosquitos that carry the Zika virus are most common in areas of the world with tropical climates. These include islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific, Central America, some parts of Africa, South America, and Mexico. Mosquitos carrying the Zika virus have also been found in parts of the United States, including South Florida. A Zika virus test is used to find out whether the person has been infected with Zika infection. The test is usually applied on pregnant women who have recently traveled to an area where there is a risk of Zika infection.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Technology (Molecular Test, Serologic Test, Plaque Reduction Neutralization Test (PRNT)), End User (Hospital/Clinic, Diagnostics Laboratory, Academic and Research Institutes, Others)

Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increasing Prevalence of Zika Virus Infection

Government Initiatives to Develop Innovative Tests

Increasing R&D by Biopharmaceutical Companies

Technological Advancements in Medical Diagnostics

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Zika Virus Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Zika Virus Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Zika Virus Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Zika Virus Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Zika Virus Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Zika Virus Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Zika Virus Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

On 6 Oct 2017, FDA has approved Roche cobas Zika as first commercially-available donor screening test for Zika virus.

On 2 Feb. 2017 Abbott has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized its molecular test, the Abbott RealTime ZIKA test, to detect Zika virus in whole blood for emergency use. It is the preliminary molecular test completed by a commercial manufacturer official to detect Zika in whole blood samples, which is significant since recent research suggests Zika virus can be detected in whole blood for a longer period of time and at higher levels versus testing with serum and urine sample types.

