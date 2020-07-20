Global Cultivators Market by Emerging Trends 2020 – COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Analysis by Top Key Players, Key Countries, Market Size & Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The “Cultivators Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Cultivators market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Cultivators market.

Global Cultivators market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 4% with Revenue “USD 319.03 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Cultivators Market Report:

AGCO Corp.

AL-KO KOBER SE

BCS America

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

Husqvarna AB

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Global Cultivators Market: About this marketOur cultivators market analysis considers sales from rigid models and hydraulic folding model products. Our study also finds the sales of cultivators in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the rigid models' segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced crop production will play a significant role in the rigid models' segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cultivators market report looks at factors such as government support for the purchase of agricultural equipment, population growth and high demand for food products, and emphasis on farm mechanization. However, declining availability of arable land, intense competition between vendors, and wide availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the cultivators' industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Emphasis On Farm Mechanization.

Market Challenge: Wide Availability Of Substitutes.

Market Trend: Emphasis On The Walk-Behind Cultivator

Emphasis on farm mechanization

It has been observed that the use of agricultural equipment, such as cultivators, has increased the crop yield by three to eight times. Increased deployment of cultivators improves timeliness in farm operations and enhances production, productivity, and profitability. The rate of farm mechanization in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, and France is around 90-95% whereas, developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have a relatively lower rate of farm mechanization. Growing population and rapid urbanization will lead to the expansion of the global cultivators market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Emphasis on the walk-behind cultivator

The use of smart and digital technologies to monitor crops is increasing in the agriculture industry. Hence, the demand for several types of new and technologically advanced agricultural and farm equipment, such as walk-behind cultivators, is increasing. Walk-behind cultivators are robotic devices that are also called walking tractors, rototillers, rotary hoes, power tillers, and rotary plows. The basic design of walk-behind cultivators is enough to break soil or cultivate the land for vegetable gardens, lawns, and flower beds. The numerous functional benefits of walk-behind cultivators have resulted in several manufacturers offering such cultivators. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Cultivators Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Cultivators Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Cultivators market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Cultivators market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Detailed TOC of Cultivators Market Report:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

