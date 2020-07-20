Gene Panel Market Size with Expected Growth Rate 2020 – Global Industry Share, Comprehensive Study, Trends, Demand Status, and Regional Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Gene Panel Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Gene Panel market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Gene Panel market.

Global Gene Panel market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of about 18% with Revenue “USD 1.72 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Gene Panel Market Report:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ArcherDx Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GENEWIZ Inc.

Novogene Corp.

Personalis Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Market Driver: Growing Use Of Gene Panels In Cancer-Targeted Therapies.

Market Challenge: Lack Of Effective Treatment For Several Genetic Mutations.

Market Trend: Rising Use Of Direct-To-Consumer Tests

Growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research activities to develop targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. This is driving the demand for gene panels as they are used in the development of targeted therapies for cancer. Gene panel testing provides a wide range of benefits such as providing the genetic basis of an individual’s response to therapy. NGS-based gene panel tests are becoming popular as the first choice for cancer care as they are cost-effective, provide genomic data in a brief time, and examine only clinically important genes. This is driving the use of gene panels to evaluate effective treatments for cancer, which will lead to the expansion of the global gene panel market at a CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period.

Rising use of direct-to-consumer tests

The global gene panel market is expected to benefit from the increase in the use of direct-to-consumer tests. In this method, commercial laboratories provide genetic testing directly to consumers without the involvement of a healthcare professional or an authorization for payment by a third-party payer. The easy access and the increasingly affordable options associated with direct-to-consumer genomic testing have helped the technique gain significant popularity over the recent years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Gene Panel Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

What Gene Panel Market Research Report Offers:

Gene Panel Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Gene Panel Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.

Gene Panel Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.

Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.

Gene Panel Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Gene Panel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Gene Panel market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

