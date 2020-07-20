Yogurt Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Yogurt -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.
First, the yogurt industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and EU.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, especially in Western Europe where people yogurt consumption is higher than other regions in the world. As to France, Danone has become the global leader. In Germany, it is Müller Group that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Neimenggu, Shanghai and Zhejiang province.
Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in USA too, like Danone and Müller Group. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Danone who take their advantage merge with Mengniu, whom key market is in China.
The global Yogurt market is valued at 64600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 85500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yogurt market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Yogurt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Yogurt in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Yogurt market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Yogurt market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340148-global-yogurt-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Danone
Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller
Mengniu Dairy
Yili
General Mills
Lactalis
Meiji
Chobani
Bright Dairy & Food
Nestlé
Fage International
Grupo Lala
Schreiber Foods
Junlebao Dairy
SanCor
Arla Foods
Yeo Valley
Market size by Product
Regular Yogurt
Fat-free Yogurt
Market size by End User
Children Yogurt
Adult Yogurt
Old People Yogurt
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Yogurt market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Yogurt market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Yogurt companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Yogurt submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3340148-global-yogurt-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Yogurt Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Regular Yogurt
1.4.3 Fat-free Yogurt
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Children Yogurt
1.5.3 Adult Yogurt
1.5.4 Old People Yogurt
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Yogurt Market Size
2.1.1 Global Yogurt Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Yogurt Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Yogurt Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Danone
11.1.1 Danone Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Danone Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Danone Yogurt Products Offered
11.1.5 Danone Recent Development
11.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller
11.2.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Products Offered
11.2.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Recent Development
11.3 Mengniu Dairy
11.3.1 Mengniu Dairy Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Products Offered
11.3.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Development
11.4 Yili
11.4.1 Yili Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Yili Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Yili Yogurt Products Offered
11.4.5 Yili Recent Development
11.5 General Mills
11.5.1 General Mills Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 General Mills Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 General Mills Yogurt Products Offered
11.5.5 General Mills Recent Development
11.6 Lactalis
11.6.1 Lactalis Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Lactalis Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Lactalis Yogurt Products Offered
11.6.5 Lactalis Recent Development
11.7 Meiji
11.7.1 Meiji Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Meiji Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Meiji Yogurt Products Offered
11.7.5 Meiji Recent Development
11.8 Chobani
11.8.1 Chobani Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Chobani Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Chobani Yogurt Products Offered
11.8.5 Chobani Recent Development
11.9 Bright Dairy & Food
11.9.1 Bright Dairy & Food Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Products Offered
11.9.5 Bright Dairy & Food Recent Development
11.10 Nestlé
11.10.1 Nestlé Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Nestlé Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Nestlé Yogurt Products Offered
11.10.5 Nestlé Recent Development
11.11 Fage International
11.12 Grupo Lala
11.13 Schreiber Foods
11.14 Junlebao Dairy
11.15 SanCor
11.16 Arla Foods
11.17 Yeo Valley
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3340148
Continued…
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)