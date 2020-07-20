Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size and Share | Regional Overview 2020 – 2024 Business Strategy, Development Plans, Global Growth Rate by Manufacturers, and Forecast Analysis till 2024

The “Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market.

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 8% with Revenue “USD 30.79 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk AS

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: About this marketOur cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis considers sales from transportation, warehousing, and other services. Our study also finds the sales of cross-border e-commerce logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government expenditure on logistics infrastructure will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cross-border e-commerce logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of e-commerce startups, and cross-border e-commerce activities. However, the high cost of air freight and logistics, the growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on e-commerce logistics may hamper the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Increasing Penetration Of Mobile Computing Devices.

Market Challenge: Stringent Regulations On E-Commerce Logistics.

Market Trend: Adoption Of Blockchain Technology In The Logistics Market

Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices

Several e-commerce vendors are developing mobile compatible applications due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and preference for shopping through smartphone shopping apps. These mobile compatible applications are expected to transform the customer shopping experience with features such as ease of payment, comfort, and convenience. Moreover, vendors obtain information about their customers through these apps, which helps them in providing a tailored shopping experience through targeted advertising to achieve customer loyalty and customer retention. Therefore, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is leading to an increase in online orders which, in turn, will benefit cross-border e-commerce logistics companies by driving the demand for services such as transportation and warehousing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will lead to the expansion of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market

Blockchain technology can be used to record digital transactions such as log miles and hours drove, and improve security, visibility, and accuracy of data. This technology is expected to help the logistics industry in forecasting and predicting asset volumes more accurately and ensure better asset utilization. It has the potential to prevent fraudulent activities in freight management and manage elements such as freight contracts and parts management. Due to several benefits of this technology, some of the leading logistics service providers in the market are expected to adopt this technology in the coming years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

