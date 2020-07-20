Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size with Expected Growth Rate 2020 – Global Industry Share, Comprehensive Study, Trends, Demand Status, and Regional Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market.

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 6% with Revenue “2,710.07 thousand units” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Report:

Electrotherm Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Niu Technologies

SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd.

TACITA Srl

Z Electric Vehicle Corp.

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: About this marketOur low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market analysis considers sales from electric scooters and electric motorcycles. Our study also finds the sales of low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the electric scooters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of high-performance electric scooters will play a significant role in the electric scooters segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market report looks at factors such as declining cost of Li-ion batteries, continuous improvements in electric motorcycles and scooters, and government subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles. However, high upfront and maintenance complexities of electric two-wheelers, lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles, and demand for EV batteries with improved efficiency may hamper the growth of the low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Declining Cost Of Li-Ion Batteries.

Market Challenge: Lack Of Adequate Supporting Infrastructure For Electric Vehicles.

Market Trend: Emergence Of All-Electric Off-Road Motorcycles

Declining cost of Li-ion batteries

The battery is one of the key contributors to the overall cost of an electric motorcycle or scooter. The cost of Li-ion batteries has been declining over the years owing to the increasing popularity of electric-powered passenger cars and buses. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring efficient and economic Li-ion batteries to enhance vehicle production efficiency. The adoption of low-cost or economic Li-ion batteries aids in the minimization of the overall production cost incurred in manufacturing low-powered electric motorcycles and scooters. Furthermore, with lowering prices of raw materials such as battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, the prices of Li-ion batteries are further likely to reduce during the forecast period.

Thus, the declining cost of Li-ion batteries will lead to the expansion of the global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Emergence of all-electric off-road motorcycles

Off-road motorcycles or adventure motorcycles have started witnessing significant popularity in recent years. As a result, various prominent motorcycle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the off-road segment and increasing their offerings by expanding their product portfolios. In addition, rising environmental awareness and governmental push for minimizing CO2 emissions are also likely to impact the electric off-road two-wheeler market segment positively during the forecast period.

This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

What Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Research Report Offers:

Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.

Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.

Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.

Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Reasons why you should buy this report

Understand the current and future of the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market in both developed and emerging markets.

The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.

The latest developments in the Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.

Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.

