Plant-based Meat Market Size with Expected Growth Rate 2020 – Global Industry Share, Comprehensive Study, Trends, Demand Status, and Regional Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Plant-based Meat Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Plant-based Meat market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Plant-based Meat market.

Global Plant-based Meat market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 17% with Revenue “USD 3.17 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Plant-based Meat Market Report:

Beyond Meat Inc.

Gathered Foods Corp.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Monde Nissin Corp.

Moving Mountains Foods

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Tofurky Co. Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Market Driver: New Product Launches.

Market Challenge: Stringent Regulations.

Market Trend: Growth Of Private Label Brands

New product launches

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming health conscious. This coupled with growing concerns pertaining to GHG emissions in the animal meat industry, has increased the demand for plant-based meat products. This is encouraging market vendors to introduce new products to cater to the growing demand for plant-based meat food across the world. For instance, in June 2019, Beyond Meat Inc. launched its latest product, Beyond Beef, which is free from GMOs, soy, and gluten. The product is designed to provide the same versatility, meaty texture, and juiciness of traditional beef. Such successful product launches are helping vendors to increase revenue and expand their presence in the market. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global plant-based meat market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

Growth of private label brands

The increasing prominence of private label brands is a positive trend that can influence the growth of the global plant-based meat market. Major retailers across the globe are coming with their own brands of plant-based meat products after realizing the growth potential of plant-based meat products. The private label product segment grew in terms of scope and size over the past decade. Unlike branded products, private label products are available at a low price. Thus, price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private label products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Plant-based Meat Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

What Plant-based Meat Market Research Report Offers:

Plant-based Meat Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Plant-based Meat Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.

Plant-based Meat Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.

Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.

Plant-based Meat Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Plant-based Meat market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Plant-based Meat market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

