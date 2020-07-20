Oleochemicals Market Top 10 Competitors, Regional Trend, Application, Marketing Strategy, Outlook Analysis and Forecast

Global Oleochemicals Market was valued at USD 25.93 billion in 2019 and it is expected to grow at CAGR 4.3% by 2027

Oleochemicals are originated from plant and animal fats. Natural raw materials such as castor oil, soybean oil, vegetables are the various sources of oleochemicals. Oleochemicals are the substitute of petrochemical products. Rise in environment concerns are the prominent factor for adoption of oleochemicals which is expected to grow the global oleochemicals market growth over this forecast period. Oleochemicals are widely applied in various sectors as pharmaceuticals, food &beverages, soap & detergent, polymers, personal care, cosmetic, and others.

Rise in commercialization of bio-based products or oleochemicals will anticipate the product demand in over the forecast period. It is expected boost the global oleochemicals market growth. Oleochemicals are extensively available and cost effective due to these ecological advantages will have the positive impact on global oleochemicals market growth. Furthermore, depletion of world fossil fuels and resources is the major issue, which leads implementation of stringent policies and regulations and high demand of oleochemicals across the world is expected to propel the global oleochemicals market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for oleochemicals in personal care products, cosmetics, and food industries is expected to drive the global oleochemical market growth.

Global Oleochemicals Market is segmented into type such as Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin, and Others, by physical forms such as Powders, Needles, Liquids, Flakes, and Dispersions. Further, Global Oleochemicals Market is segmented into application such as Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Soaps & Detergents, Polymers, Personal Care, and Others.

Also, Global Oleochemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Emery Oleochemicals, Evyap Oleo, Cargill Inc, Solvay, BASF, Godrej Industries, Twin River Technologies, Chemical Associates Inc, Croda International, Musim Mas Group, IOI Group, Procter & Gamble Co, Du Pont, Oleon NV, KLK Oleo and Wilmar International.

By Taxonomy

By Type

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Others

By Physical Form

Powders

Needles

Liquids

Flakes

Dispersions

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

