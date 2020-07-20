Medical Exoskeleton Market Evolving Technology 2020 Global Key Players, Business Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Size, Share, and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact till 2024

The “Medical Exoskeleton Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Medical Exoskeleton market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Medical Exoskeleton market.

Global Medical Exoskeleton market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 29% with Revenue “USD 351.68 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Medical Exoskeleton Market Report:

Bioness Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

CYBERDYNE Inc.

DIH Group

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

GOGOA Mobility Robots

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Tyromotion GmbH

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market: About this marketOur medical exoskeleton market analysis considers sales from mobile exoskeleton and stationary exoskeleton. Our study also finds the sales of the medical exoskeleton in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the mobile exoskeleton segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as voice recognition control, complemented with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, to aid bodily movements in patients will play a significant role in the mobile exoskeleton segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical exoskeleton market report looks at factors such as increasing incidences of SCIs, advantages of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation, and insurance coverage for the medical exoskeleton. However, the requirement of well-trained caregivers, high cost of medical exoskeletons, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the medical exoskeleton industry over the forecast period.

Market Driver: Advantages Of Medical Exoskeletons In Rehabilitation.

Market Challenge: Requirement Of Well-Trained Caregivers.

Market Trend: Focus On The Development Of 3D-Printed Medical Exoskeletons

Advantages of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation

Medical exoskeletons are used as a rehabilitation therapy device by patients with paraplegia and paralysis, aiding them to stand and walk upright as they lack mobility due to lost brain functions and increased osteoporosis, pressure sores, and blood clots risks. Medical exoskeletons benefit patients by improving their endurance, bowel and bladder control, and bone density and reducing the chances of developing urinary tract infections. Additional benefits include improved cardiovascular and metabolic functions, better circulation, increased oxygen intake, decreased pain, a decrease in body fat percentage, and improved sitting posture. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global medical exoskeleton market at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.

Focus on development of 3D-printed medical exoskeletons

The use of 3D printing technology has allowed healthcare manufacturers to make changes in product designs without incurring additional costs and extra machinery or tools. Moreover, 3D printing technology aids in the development of complex medical devices based on customized or personalized preferences offering benefits such as improved outcomes, reduced complications, and shortened recovery time. Hence, manufacturers in the market are using 3D printing to develop various medical exoskeletons. Such growing use of 3D-printed medical exoskeletons will drive the growth of the global medical exoskeleton market.

Medical Exoskeleton Market Segmentation Covers:

By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

What Medical Exoskeleton Market Research Report Offers:

Medical Exoskeleton Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Medical Exoskeleton Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.

Medical Exoskeleton Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.

Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.

Medical Exoskeleton Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Medical Exoskeleton market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Medical Exoskeleton market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Reasons why you should buy this report

Understand the current and future of the Medical Exoskeleton Market in both developed and emerging markets.

The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Medical Exoskeleton business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Medical Exoskeleton industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.

The latest developments in the Medical Exoskeleton industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.

Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.

