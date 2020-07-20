Adult Diapers Market – What are the Short and long-term actions taken by Key Players During Corona virus Pandemic ?

The global adult diapers market is set to gain momentum from the increasing prevalence of incontinence worldwide. The Global Forum on Incontinence states that in 2018, more than 424 million people all over the world were suffering from incontinence. Besides, females are mostly affected by incontinence as compared to males. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Adult Diapers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the adult diapers market size is projected to reach USD 19.77 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 11.55 billion in 2018.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Adult Diapers Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

PAUL HARTMANN AG

TZMO SA

Essity

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Ontex

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Unicharm Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Domtar Corporation

Other key market players

Launch of Technologically Advanced Products to Fuel Growth

Prominent organizations are launching new products equipped with several features, namely, skin-friendly components, odor control, and high absorbency levels. It is, in turn, increasing the demand for incontinence undergarments. Apart from that, they are persistently investing huge sums in researching about the requirements of the patients so that they would be able to introduce innovative products catering to their needs. Also, reputed manufacturers are utilizing various unique technologies, such as smart diapers and sensors, to prevent discomfort and accidental overflows. All these factors are set to propel the adult diapers market growth in the coming years.

Strong Government Support to Favor Growth in North America

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst them, Europe held USD 3.79 billion in terms of adult diapers market revenue in the year 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising focus on elderly care, normalization of social issues associated with incontinence, and up surging number of educational programs for consumers. As per a research study conducted by Eurocare, over 50 million populaces in Europe are affected by incontinence. It would also boost the growth of the market in this region.

North America, on the other hand, would experience significant growth on account of robust government support, increasing utilization of disposable incontinence absorbent products, and surging usage of e-commerce platforms. In Asia Pacific, India and China would showcase high growth owing to the ever-increasing population. Additionally, the rising number of childbirths and potential users of adult diapers are anticipated to augment growth. Lastly, the market would expand in the Middle East and Africa because of the high demand for hygiene products and an increasing preference for homecare services.

