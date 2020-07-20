Watch Market Evolving Technology 2020 Global Key Players, Business Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Size, Share, and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact till 2024

The “Watch Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Watch market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Watch market.
Global Watch market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 7% with Revenue “USD 35.06 billion” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Watch Market Report:
Watch Market Overview:
Global Watch Market: About this marketOur watch market analysis considers sales from both quartz and mechanical watches. Our study also finds the sales of the watch in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the quartz watches segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as less maintenance, high durability, and low manufacturing cost will play a significant role in the quartz watches segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global watch market report looks at factors such as rising demand for premium watches, celebrity endorsement, and the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers. However, the presence of counterfeit products, long product life cycles, and limited product awareness in developing regions may hamper the growth of the watch industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Watch Market:
Growing number of fashion-conscious consumers
Rising urbanization and the evolving fashion-consciousness among the people, particularly, men are supporting the growth of the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry. In addition to women, men have also started participating actively in personal styling and dressing as they are becoming increasingly beauty- and image-conscious. Moreover, watches are increasingly being perceived as a fashion accessory instead of just a timekeeping device. Thus, the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers coupled with the rising spending power of the people from the middle-income group will lead to the expansion of the global watch market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Increase in the introduction of smart connected watches
The demand for smartwatches has been increasing in recent years. Factors including the increasing adoption of smart products and accessories among people, rising participation of people in sports, growing concerns about fitness from an early age, and the surging engagement of people in fitness and sports activities are expected to drive the smart connected watches market growth. Smartwatches allow users to track their day-to-day activities while controlling their smartphones by enabling access to camera and music player, read messages and emails, and attend or decline calls. Furthermore, vendors operating in the global watch market are introducing smartwatches equipped with an activity tracker, app alerts, multiple time zones, and calendar alerts. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Watch Market Segmentation Covers:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
What Watch Market Research Report Offers:
- Watch Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Watch Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Watch Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Watch Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Watch market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Watch market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
