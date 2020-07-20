Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Size with Expected Growth Rate 2020 – Global Industry Share, Comprehensive Study, Trends, Demand Status, and Regional Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market” report offers a detailed study on the evaluation of industry with respect to competitive players, latest advancements, regional analysis, emerging trends, and current tendencies of the end-user. The report also covers Automotive Anti-roll Bar market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report also includes performance in terms of revenue influence from various segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of key factors that influencing revenue growth of the Automotive Anti-roll Bar market.
Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar market size is estimated to grow at CAGR of almost 2% with Revenue “USD 359.41 million” during the forecast period 2020-2024.
The Following Manufacturers have been studies in the Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Report:
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Overview:
Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market: About this marketOur automotive anti-roll bar market analysis considers sales from both passenger cars and commercial vehicle applications. Our study also finds the sales of automotive anti-roll bar in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger car segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness about vehicle safety and the increasing need for driving comfort will play a significant role in the passenger car segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive anti-roll bar market report looks at factors such as growing emphasis on vehicle safety and comfort, increasing the number of motorsport events, and the popularity of utility vehicles. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials, the sharp decline in passenger car production and sales, and negligible adoption of advanced materials for anti-roll bars may hamper the growth of the automotive anti-roll bar industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market:
Rising popularity of utility vehicles
The need for automotive anti-roll bars is high for vehicles with high ground clearance, particularly utility vehicles. To address the demand for enhanced comfort in utility vehicles, various SUV manufacturers are installing technologically advanced anti-roll bars, including the electromechanical variants in their vehicle models. The high center of gravity and soft suspension in SUVs and off-road vehicles increase the chances of vehicle body roll which can be prevented by anti-roll bars. As a result, the high adoption of utility vehicles such as SUVs and CUVs will lead to the expansion of the global automotive anti-roll bar market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Development of advanced automotive chassis control system
Significant improvements have been taking place in vehicle ride comfort and safety with the integration of electronic chassis control systems with technologically advanced components, including anti-roll bars, air springs, and bushings. Prominent OEMs are installing adjustable anti-roll bars for better vehicle handling, reduced articulation stiffness, and minimized single wheel stiffness. Furthermore, the anti-roll bars incorporated in the system allow the vehicle to maintain precise roll control during heavy cornering while decoupling the vehicle suspension system in a straight line for improved wheel articulation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Segmentation Covers:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
What Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Research Report Offers:
- Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market size, share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
- Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Growth Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations.
- Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market forecasts with historical data of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key trends.
- Major company profiling with their detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new companies and start-ups.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
- Strategic recommendations in business segments based on the market estimations.
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Automotive Anti-roll Bar market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market in both developed and emerging markets.
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Automotive Anti-roll Bar business priorities.
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Automotive Anti-roll Bar industry and market.
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness fastest growth.
- The latest developments in the Automotive Anti-roll Bar industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
- Saves time on the entry level research as the report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Detailed TOC of Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Report:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
