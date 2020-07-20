Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market 2020: Business Opportunities, Industry Size & Share, Key Applications, Demands, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A mobile augmented reality application (MARA) is a type of mobile application that incorporates and complements built-in components in a mobile phone and provides a specialized application to deliver reality-based services and functions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market

The global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market size is projected to reach US$ 11400 million by 2026, from US$ 8051.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 39.6%% during 2021-2026.

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Scope and Market Size

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Monitor-Based, Video See-through HMD, Head-mounted Displays, Applications: Medical Field, Military, Protection Of Cultural Heritage, Industrial Maintenance, Network Communication, Entertainment, Other, Key Players: Google, Microsoft Corporation, VUZIX, SONY, Epson, Intel, Mindmaze, Seebright, Wikitude, Aurasma, Daqri, Metaio, Total Immersion, Qualcomm, Marxent, Blippar, Catchoom, Ngrain, Zappar, Infinity Augmented Reality, Samsung Electronics, Catchoom Technologies, Atheer, Hannovermesse, CAGR 2021-2026: 39.6% Market Size 2020: USD 8051.1 million Market Size 2026: USD 11400 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

