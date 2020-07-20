Mobile Medical Apps Market Forecast by 2026: Expected to reach USD 5117.2 million, at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Mobile Medical Apps Market" Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Mobile Medical Apps industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Mobile Medical Apps market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Mobile Medical Apps market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The mobile medical apps comprise of software applications that can be executed on a mobile platform, or a web-based software connected to a mobile platform. The intended use of medical apps is wide ranging starting from the apps helping patients, or users to self-manage their disease or conditions without providing any diagnosis or treatment related recommendations, to the apps which claim to diagnose, cure, mitigate or prevent the onset of a disease or medical condition. Mobile medical apps are often used as an accessory to a regulated medical device, and they transform a mobile platform into a medical device. Medical apps have considerably impacted patient lives in recent years by offering them more control over their medical decisions. Medical apps have considerably impacted patient lives in recent years by offering them more control over their medical decisions.

The global Mobile Medical Apps market size is projected to reach US$ 5117.2 million by 2026, from US$ 4312.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.0%% during 2021-2026.

Mobile Medical Apps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Types: Epocrates, Medscape Mobile, iRadiology, Nursing Central, Care360 Mobile, STAT ICD-9 LITE, Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, EMR app, Applications: Nursing Tools, Drug References, Study Tools (includes games and flashcards), Medical Reference, Clinical Support Systems, Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, AliveCor, Azumio, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athena Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cohero Health, DarioHealth, Fitbit, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Health Arx Technologies, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Public, MetaOptima, NuvoAir, SkinVision, Wolters Kluwer, WebMD Health, CAGR 2021-2026: 17% Market Size 2020: USD 4312.6 million Market Size 2026: USD 5117.2 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

