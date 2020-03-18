The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by component, vehicle type, and support technologies, and geography. The global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key gasoline direct injection (GDI) system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Automotive System, Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanadyne LLC

The rising adoption of GDI in passenger cars and commercial vehicles drives the growth of the market. Growing demand for high performance and fuel-efficient vehicle are propelling the growth of the market. However, the rising trends in the automotive industry for the electrification of vehicles is negatively impacting on the growth of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. The development of advanced technology such as the gasoline turbo injection system, also an integration of GDI in the hybrid vehicle to improve propulsion of the vehicle, creates a lucrative opportunity for the market player of gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market.

Gasoline direct injection is also known as petrol direct injection; it is a mixture formation system for IC engines that run on gasoline, where fuel is injected into the combustion chamber. The use of GDI system helps in increasing engine efficiency and output as well as reduce exhaust emission owing to this fact it is widely used in vehicles that raise demand for the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. Strict rules and regulation regarding emission by the government are driving the growth of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market.

The report analyzes factors affecting gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market in these regions.

