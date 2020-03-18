The Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by transmission type, vehicle type, transmission system, and geography. The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric vehicle (EV) transmission market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric vehicle (EV) transmission companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD., Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited., Eaton, JATCO Ltd., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The electric vehicle demanded heavily owing to efficiency and low emission that are boosting demand for the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. Government taking the initiative such as provide subsidy for the EV are also fuel the growth of electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. However, the high price and low performance of EV and lack of charging infrastructure are the major restraint for the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. Increasing strict regulation of vehicle emission and the technological advancement in EV are expected to drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

The electric vehicle transmission in an electric vehicle is used to transfer the power from traction motor to wheels. The growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe is boosting the need for the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. Continues development in advanced electric vehicles, and the government also focusing on reducing emissions by the use of the electric vehicle are growing demand for the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market. The increasing vehicle production in Asia, North America, Africa, and among other regions, drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric vehicle (EV) transmission market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market Landscape Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market – Key Market Dynamics Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market – Global Market Analysis Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

