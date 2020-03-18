There is tremendous increase in the use of smart pills in healthcare with wide range of applications such as capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring and drug delivery. Also known as smart medicines, smart pills are ingestible capsules embedded with miniaturized micro-electronics. These pills primarily monitor the compliance of a patient to a prescribed drug regimen. Therefore, patient monitoring has become has become one of the major areas of application in this market. Smart pills are also use for various disease indications such as gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and neurological disorders.

Growth of the market for smart pills is ruled by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced drug delivery system and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, healthcare providers are now becoming aware about the use of smart pills for patient monitoring, which further supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of smart pills and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001238/

Leading Smart Pills Market Players:

CapsoVision, Inc.

Given Imaging, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Proteus Digital Health

Medtronic

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

PENTAX Medical

Lucid Group Limited

SYNECTICS MEDICAL LTD

Gelesis.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Pills market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Pills market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart Pills market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Purchase a Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001238/

Also, key Smart Pills market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Smart Pills Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Pills Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]