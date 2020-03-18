An assistive robot is a device that can sense, process sensory information, and perform actions that benefit, people with disabilities and seniors. The assistive robot performs a physical task for the well-being of a person with a disability. The task is embedded in the context of normal human activities of daily living (ADLs) and would otherwise have to be performed by an attendant healthcare assistive robots. In the recent years, these robots have been revolutionizing the eldercare industry.

The healthcare assistive robot market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to Rising funding for research on robotics technology, increasing incidence of stroke worldwide, and rapidly implementation of technology in healthcare industry are drive the market. Due to growing awareness coupled with increasing efforts to promote robotic research will fuel business growth, and favorable government regulations have boosted the healthcare assistive robots market. Therefore, healthcare assistive robots market has expected lucrative growth opportunity in forecast period.

Leading Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Players:

Barrett Technology

CYBERDYNE INC.

Auris Health, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kinova Inc.

KUKA AG

Ekso Bionics

GaitTronics Inc

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Healthcare Assistive Robot market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Assistive Robot market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Healthcare Assistive Robot market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Healthcare Assistive Robot market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

