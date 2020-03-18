Ground support equipment are the equipment installed at the airports for the purpose of providing maintenance and other aircraft related services and passenger & cargo transport within the airport. GSE are electric, non-electric, and hybrid. The equipment such as ground power units, deicers, fuel trucks, hydrant trucks, and others are installed to serve the purpose of aircraft handling. Further, GSE including cabin service vehicles, passenger bus, loaders/conveyors, lavatory service equipment, and others are used for passenger handling. Likewise, pushback tractors, forklifts, loaders, and other equipment are deployed for cargo handling application.

The increasing number of airports have significantly driven the demand for ground support equipment. However, high initial investments is impacting the growth of the ground support equipment market. The emergence of green GSE is transforming the overall market globally.

Also, key market players influencing the ground support equipment market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the ground support equipment market are JBT Corporation, Tug Technologies Corporation, Tronair Inc., Gate GSE, Mallaghan, Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co. Ltd., Cavotec SA, Douglas Equipment Ltd., Aero Specialties, Inc., and Flightline Support Ltd. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting ground support equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

