Connected Ship are used for transferring the cargo among seagoing ships situated beside each other, while underway or stationary. The connected ship technology are installed in commercial and defense cargo ship either in line fit or retrofit installation type for several applications such as vessel traffic management, fleet operations, fleet health operations and others. Some of the major drivers which further fuels the connected ship market in the forecast period are growing seaborne trade worldwide, rising maritime tourism industry and augmented budgets of shipping companies for the adoption of digitalization of vessels.

The high cost marine broadband connectivity, lack of skilled personnel to operate and handle connected ships and digitalization concentrates connected ships vulnerable to cyber threats are some of the factors which may hamper the connected ship market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing adoption of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) by shipping companies and Situational awareness necessity of fleet operators across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of connected ship in the forecast period.

Also, key connected ship market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the connected ship market are General Electric Company, ABB Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, The Emerson Electric Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp among others.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the connected ship market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

