The GPS signals travel a huge distance while traveling back to the GPS receiver and are therefore highly susceptible to interference, as well as intentional jamming. Also, there are chances of the signal being overcome by higher Radio Frequency energy. GPS technology has brought revolution in the military warfare techniques with the technology enabling a good sense of maps and locations of enemies and strategic points to the army personnel. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications. A low power jammer can thus overpower the GPS signals within a large area and deny the enemies about the position solution as well as the timing of the military at strategic locations.

Exponential demands for the use of GPS technology in the military based applications is one of the prime factors driving the demands for anti-jamming in recent years. Incompatibility with the legacy GPS receivers is hindering the growth of the anti-jamming market in the recent times. Higher military & defense budgets allocated by the majority of the Governments of different countries globally is further anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the anti-jamming market players during the forecast period.

Also, key anti-jamming market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Raytheon Company, u-Blox Holding AG, Rockwell Collins, Inc., BAE Systems Plc and Cobham Plc. Also, InfiniDome Ltd., Mayflower Communications, Harris Corporation, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. and The Thales Group are few other important players in the anti-jamming market.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the anti-jamming market in these regions.

