Rigid Paper Containers Market Competitive Strategies, Growth, Recent Trends Analysis and Forecasts to 2026 | Sonoco Products, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Cascades, Stora Enso, Huhtamaki

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Rigid Paper Containers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. In this Rigid Paper Containers Market report, a in-depth investment analysis is offered which forecasts imminent opportunities for Rigid Paper Containers market players and develops the strategies to grow return on investment (ROI). The Rigid Paper Containers market report contains explicit and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product.The market studies, insights and analysis of this Rigid Paper Containers market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus which aids in achieving business goal. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are the two favourably used tools for structuring this market document.

The study considers the Rigid Paper Containers Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Rigid Paper Containers Market are:

Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Cascades Inc, Stora Enso, Huhtamäki, Oji Holdings Corporation., International Paper., DS Smith, WestRock Company.

By Board Type

Paperboard

Containerboard

By Product Type

Boxes

Tubes

Trays

Liquid Cartons

Clamshells

By End- User

Bags & Pouches

Sacks

Envelopes

Corrugated Sheets

Composite Cans

Cartons

By Industry Verticals

Food & Beverages Food Bakery & Confectionery Ready to Eat Pet Food Baby Food Fresh Produce Beverages Alcoholic Non Alcoholic

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive and Allied Industries

Electronics & Electricals

Other Consumer Goods

Based on regions, the Rigid Paper Containers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global rigid paper containers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 487.91 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for lightweight containers and increasing demand of these containers in e-commerce industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Rigid Paper Containers Market

Rigid paper containers are specially designed to store solid products which are usually made of cellulosic materials, starch based materials, PLA and biodegradable synthetic polymers. They are usually made of materials like paperboard and containerboard. Boxes, liquid cartons, trays, tubes etc. are some of the common type of rigid paper containers. They are widely used in the personal care, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electronics etc. Rising demand for the eco- friendly packaging materials is major factor fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for reusable containers among population is driving the market growth

Rising prevalence for rigid paper container from various end- users is another factor driving market

Availability of the containers in different shapes and sizes is driving the market

Rising environmental concern among population is major factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Large investment in plastic containers as compared to rigid paper containers is restraining the market growth

High price of the rigid paper containers is another factor restraining market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Sonoco announced that they have acquired remaining 70% of the Conitex Sonoco from Texpack, Inc. The main aim of this acquisition will help the company to expand their business and will also help them to improve their manufacturing of paper- based tube.

In August 2016, Sonoco announced the launch of their new rigid paper container- SquareCan so that they can expand their rigid paper containers and plastic packaging solutions portfolio. This will help the company to strengthen their business in market place and meet the need and requirement of the customers. They also consist of Vegetop which is a specially designed shaker top that is made of organic and compostable plastic.

Key Benefits for Rigid Paper Containers Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Rigid Paper Containers Market trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

