Malt Ingredients Market (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) Opportunities, Industry Analysis with Major Vendors- BOORTMALT N.V., Cargill, Malteurop, Briess Malt & Ingredients

The study considers the Malt Ingredients Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Malt Ingredients Market are:

By Grade

Standard Malt

Specialty Malt

By Source

Rye

Wheat

Barley

Oat

Maize

Rice

Other Sources

By Type

Malt Flour

Malt Extracts Dry Malt Liquid Malt

Others Malted Flakes Malted Cereals



By Application

Pharmaceutical Industry (Supplements)

Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Food Biscuits Breads Brownie Cakes Cookies Pizza Others

Others Pet Food Personal Care Products



Based on regions, the Malt Ingredients Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global malt ingredients market is projected to rise to USD 34.71 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in malt ingredients market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of these products.

Market Definition: Global Malt Ingredients Market

Malt is the residual of cereal grains such as wheat and barley that are dried and then germinated. The grain is soaked in water and then allowed to germinate, which is known as malting. They are extensively used in the food and beverages industry. They act as an additive adding flavour, colour, and texture to various foods products. These are extensively used in the preparation of different drinks and confectionary such as beer, whiskey, malted drink extracts etc. They are also used in the bakery industry. The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient.

Market Drivers:

The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient. The changing lifestyles and the rising demand for healthy and nutritious food drives this market

The use of malt in alcoholic beverages and the growing demand for malt beer from developing countries drives the demand for this market

Growing need for packaged food and convenience food products stimulates the demand for malt ingredients

Rising demand for malt ingredients from bakery and confectionery in order to impart colour and flavor for the finished products

Market Restraints:

Variation in the prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Poor quality of barely and seasonal variations would hinder the growth of malt ingredients

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, AB Mauri announced that they had acquired Holgran. The acquisition will complement AB Mauri in expanding its product portfolio and would lead to becoming a pioneer in quality baking ingredients, for ingredients such as seeds, grains malt flours, sourdough flours, mixes and others.

In January, 2016, Viking Malt Oy acquired Carlsberg Breweries subsidiary, Danish Malting Group A/S (DMG). They have also entered into a long term definitive agreement for the supply of raw materials for Carlsberg breweries. This would help Viking Malt’s to improve its operations and efficiently serve its customers worldwide, strengthening Viking Malt’s position as the pioneer in malt ingredients in Northern Europe.

